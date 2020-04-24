SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A bomb squad safely detonated a grenade in Monroe County this week after a local woman found it inside a piece of antique pottery she bought.
The Knox County Bomb Squad was called in and confirmed it was an active Type 97 World War II Japanese hand grenade.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the woman who bought the antique pottery believes she got it at a yard sale.
Due to the age and deterioration of the grenade, a bomb squad robot was used to take it to a field across from the woman’s home where it was safely detonated in a hole.
Watch the detonation of the grenade here:
- Lysol warns against consuming, injecting cleaning products
- Kentucky mayor finds woman hiding in his cellar
- Bomb squad detonates WWII-era grenade found in East Tennessee home
- Maxwell Bros. Produce closes permanently in South Nashville
- MTSU graduate cares for COVID-19 patients in New York City