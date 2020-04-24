Bomb squad detonates WWII-era grenade found in East Tennessee home

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A bomb squad safely detonated a grenade in Monroe County this week after a local woman found it inside a piece of antique pottery she bought.

The Knox County Bomb Squad was called in and confirmed it was an active Type 97 World War II Japanese hand grenade.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the woman who bought the antique pottery believes she got it at a yard sale.







Source: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Due to the age and deterioration of the grenade, a bomb squad robot was used to take it to a field across from the woman’s home where it was safely detonated in a hole.

Watch the detonation of the grenade here: