Body of Oliver Springs officer found in East Tennessee river

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a man has been recovered from the Clinch River by Kingston Police.

The body of James Perkins was found inside a vehicle in the river off of North Kentucky Avenue behind the Food City Plaza, Kingston Police Chief Jim Washam said.

According to Washam, Perkins was a police officer with the Oliver Springs Police Department. The ORPD put out a Facebook post Thursday evening.

Late Thursday night, 9th district DA Russell Johnson released the following statement regarding Perkins’ death:

“James Perkins was a good officer and someone who was always willing to try and learn more about how to do his job and was always eager to do the right thing in law enforcement. He had several setbacks in his personal life over the last couple of years, including the tragic death of his father. I know that I will miss him. We were both Auburn Tiger fans so we always had something to talk about, whether the Tigers were up or down.” 9th district DA Russell Johnson

The cause of death appears to be drowning and no foul play is suspected, Washam said.

The body was taken to the UT Forensics Center for Autopsy. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office are investigating.