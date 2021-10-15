Body of missing East Nashville man found

28-year-old Dakota Bingham was last seen October 10, 2021 in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of 28-year-old Dakota Bingham has been found at Rock Harbor Marina in West Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department has confirmed.

Bingham was last seen in East Nashville leaving Nobles bar and hasn’t been seen since Oct.10. Friends found Bingham’s wallet alongside the Cumberland River where the MNPD Aviation Unit continued their search after surveillance video showed a man believed to be Bingham struggling to stay afloat.

The MNPD Aviation Unit is back out this morning along the Cumberland River as the search for missing 28-year-old Dakota Bingham continues. New video footage from a business near the river shows a man, believed to be Bingham, struggling to stay afloat around midnight Monday. pic.twitter.com/UenAtrzTvS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 14, 2021

Rock Harbor Marina is downstream of the Cumberland River in West Nashville.