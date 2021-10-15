Body of missing East Nashville man found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of 28-year-old Dakota Bingham has been found at Rock Harbor Marina in West Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department has confirmed.
Bingham was last seen in East Nashville leaving Nobles bar and hasn’t been seen since Oct.10. Friends found Bingham’s wallet alongside the Cumberland River where the MNPD Aviation Unit continued their search after surveillance video showed a man believed to be Bingham struggling to stay afloat.
📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Rock Harbor Marina is downstream of the Cumberland River in West Nashville.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.