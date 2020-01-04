Body of missing Alabama woman found

Hueytown, AL (CNN)– The search for a missing Alabama woman is over.

Authorities received a tip Thursday about where Paighton Houston’s body was buried and responded to a house in Hueytown.

That’s a town just outside of Birmingham where she was last seen.

Her remains were found in a shallow grave behind the unoccupied house.

Investigators have not said how the 29 year old died.

Houston left a Birmingham bar on December 20th.

Friends say she later sent a text message indicating she may have been in danger.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.