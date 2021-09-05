Body of drowning victim located in Smyrna

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a Smyrna man was recovered after he fell off a jet ski and into the water at the Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp on Sharp Springs Road.

According to a release from Rutherford County officials, the body of 40-year-old Jose Alatorre, of Smyrna, was located around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews located the body using side-scam sonar technology. The TWRA confirmed the find with their remotely operated vehicle. Divers then located his body.

Crews Recover Body of Man in Saturday Night Drowning Incident, Courtesy: Public Information Officer

Alatorre and a six-year-old child, believed to be his daughter, were reportedly on a jet ski when both fell off of it into the lake. Neither was wearing a life jacket at the time. Alatorre was able to read water enough so that the child stayed above water. Kayakers on the bank were able to paddle out to her and bring her to safety. She was assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and released into the care of her mother.

A nearby boater tried to locate Alatorre, who dipped beneath the surface of the water. However, the boater was unable to make contact.

RCFR, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Smyrna Police and Fire Departments, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Tennessee Highway Patrol, and divers from Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Wilson County Emergency Management all responded to the scene.

The TWRA is conducting an investigation into this incident. They also issued a reminder for folks to wear lifejackets for any activities on the water.