Body of deceased kayaker identified in Hamilton County

CROSSVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – TWRA Wildlife Officers confirmed the body of Mr. Andrew Gamble of Hamilton County has been recovered.

The Rhea County Sheriff’s office received the report of a flipped kayak at 2:07 p.m.

TWRA stated that Andrews died earlier on Sunday while kayaking on Richland Creek, near Back Valley Road in Rhea County. Fast-moving water and rough terrain made recovery efforts difficult.

According to authorities, Gamble and two other kayakers took to the water for a point to point trip along the section of the stream known for white water paddling after heavy rains.

While kayaking, the 31-year-old Hamilton County man was trapped under a log. Those with him attempted to help free Gamble. Gamble was wearing a life jacket.

 TWRA along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management and Tennessee State Parks worked together for recovery efforts. 

