NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department has recovered a body from the Stones River in Polo Park, the department announced Wednesday.

NFD said the body was being taken to the Medical Examiner once the recovery is done.

Our Boat 22 is working to make the recovery of a body found in River behind Polo Park. @MNPDNashville and the Medical Examiner will handle the investigation once we make the recovery. pic.twitter.com/xLqbPPqgho — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 23, 2019

No other information was released.

