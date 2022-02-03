NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) are investigating after a body was found in South Nashville Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found on the side of Farrell Parkway under the train trestle near John Overton High School. The death appears to be suspicious in nature, according to Metro police.

Officials have since opened a death investigation.

Authorities told News 2 it was a female body, but her identity has not been released.