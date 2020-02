NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a North Nashville yard Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Heiman Street.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the sound of multiple gunshots Monday night.

No additional information was immediately released.

