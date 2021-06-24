Body found in damaged vehicle near railroad tracks on 12th Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a heavily damaged vehicle near train tracks along 12th Avenue North Thursday morning.

The damaged vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. between Clinton and Herman streets.

Metro police’s crime scene unit responded to the scene after one person was found deceased inside the vehicle.

It is not known if the vehicle was hit by a train but no locomotive was seen near the crash site.

The vehicle was removed from the area around 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.