NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a woman was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews launched their boats from Cleeces Ferry boat ramp on Cleeces Ferry Road in West Nashville.

Officials confirmed to News 2 that the body of a woman was found by a jet skier in the water. The woman had a laceration on her body.

No other information was released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.