Body found in Antioch identified as New Jersey man

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after body was found in a rural portion of Antioch Thursday morning in Antioch.

Authorities were called to the 12000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike just after 8 a.m. Police said while there was no I.D. on the body, they found a key to a room at a hotel on Royal Parkway.

Police identified the body as 33-year-old Matthew Hemmelgarn of New Jersey. They said he checked into his room last Sunday and re-upped his room each day.

Investigators said Hemmelgarn went to the Hooters on Largo Drive Wednesday night. He left around 10:40 p.m. and police are working to determine what happened to him from there.

Anyone with information about Hemmelgarn, or anyone seeing him late Wednesday night, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.