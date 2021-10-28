Body found at East Nashville gas station after carjacking attempt identified as 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials have identified the body found at an East Nashville Kwik Sak following a carjacking attempt earlier this week.

The body has been positively identified as Keshawn Vaughn, 19, of Nashville.

Vaughn was found dead Wednesday up against a fence line near the convenience store.

His death is connected to an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night in that same parking lot.

That night, a 28-year-old man left his car running in the parking lot, only to return and find Jaden Webb, 20, sitting in the driver’s seat. The carjacking victim confronted Webb, who attempted to drive away, dragging the victim who was hanging onto the driver-side door.

Webb crashed into the stolen SUV in which he had arrived at the convenience store. Vaughn got out of the SUV, and according to the victim, started kicking him as he was holding Webb at gunpoint.

The victim fired one shot at Vaughn who then ran across the parking lot on foot.

Vaughn’s death is still under investigation.

Webb is facing charges of:

Auto theft

Aggravated assault

Possession of burglary tools

Evading arrest

Resisting arrest

He remains in jail on a $40,000 bond.