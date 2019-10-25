Body cam footage shows Florida officers saving choking boy

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer was in the right place when an 18-month-old boy began choking on a cracker.

Footage from the Kissimmee police officer’s body camera showed Amanda Zimmerman handing him the boy on Saturday.

Zimmerman tells WESH that she “was just beside herself” when the boy started choking.

More officers arrived. As one officer helped calm Zimmerman the others began performing CPR on the child until he let out a gasp.

The Kissimmee Fire Department arrived and took the child to a hospital where police say “he was crying and well.”

Zimmerman says the child is doing fine and she is thankful for the officers who helped save him.