Bob Mueller: Celebrating 40 years at News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Bob Mueller.

For four decades, Middle Tennesseans have invited Bob into their homes as they tune in to watch News 2 at night. His journalism career has spanned decades of countless newscasts, big breaking news and weather stories, community events, political debates and conventions, Titans playoffs, Predators playoffs and the list goes on. Bob Mueller co-anchors News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Additionally, he hosts the Sunday political show “This Week with Bob Mueller.” Now he has officially been with News 2 for 40 years – CONGRATS!

  • 1982: Editing with Ken Wilson
    1982: Editing with long-time photographer Ken Wilson
  • 1982: Covering George Jones dispute about weaving in traffic on I-65
    1982: Covering George Jones dispute about weaving in traffic on I-65
  • 1983: Bob, Nancy Mueller, Jessica Etz and John Seigenthaler Jr. recording "Stand by Your Man" and "One Day at a Time" in Gatlinburg
    1983: Bob, Nancy Mueller, Jessica Etz and John Seigenthaler Jr. recording “Stand by Your Man” and “One Day at a Time” in Gatlinburg
  • 1984: First year anchoring with Anne Holt, reporter Jim Gilchrist on set
    1984: First year anchoring with Anne Holt, reporter Jim Gilchrist on set
  • 1985: Logging some hours in a Piper Warrior during a cross-country trip over Tennessee and Kentucky
    1985: Logging some hours in a Piper Warrior during a cross-country trip over Tennessee and Kentucky
  • 1985: Pre-newscast discussion with long-time co-anchor Anne Holt
    1985: Pre-newscast discussion with long-time co-anchor Anne Holt
  • 1986: Nashville billboard with Bob & Anne
    1986: Nashville billboard with Bob & Anne
  • Bob and Anne Early Anchoring Days
    Bob and Anne early anchoring days
  • 1987 ish Headshot
    Bob’s look in the late 1980’s… hasn’t changed too much
  • 1987: Live location for Mayoral Election
  • 1988: Davis Nolan, Anne Holt, Bob Mueller, Cyndee Benson and Steve Phillips
    1988: Davis Nolan, Anne Holt, Bob Mueller, Cyndee Benson and Steve Phillips
  • 1988: New news set
    1988: New news set
  • 1989: Food to Families Reverse Parade at Centennial Park benefiting The Second Harvest Food Bank
    1989: Food to Families Reverse Parade at Centennial Park benefiting The Second Harvest Food Bank
  • 1990 Bob in Tokyo
    1990: Tokyo Imperial Palace in background. Rich Stone & Bob were Bridgestone bringing its Masterworks Art Exhibit to Tennessee while they renovated their Tokyo Museum
  • 1992 Clinton Inauguration
    1992: Covering President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
  • 1992 Clinton Inauguration 1
    1992: Covering President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
  • 1992 Sam Davis Home Tour
    1992: Hometown Tour of Sam Davis House in Smyrna with the great Charlie Dunaway and the legend Bob Bomar
  • 1992: Hometown Tour visits Ft. Campbell, Kentucky
    1992: Hometown Tour visits Ft. Campbell, Kentucky
  • Early 90s Golf Tournament
    Early 90’s: Playing in a golf tournament with WSIX morning king Gerry House, Mark Miller of Sawyer Bown and singer Mark Collie
  • 1993: Hometown Tour visits Waverly
    1993: Hometown Tour visits Waverly
  • 1994: First Lady of Nashville Andrea Conte
    1994: First Lady of Nashville Andrea Conte
  • 1994 Bus Bench Promo
    1994: News 2 promotion on bus benches with John Seigenthaler, Anne Holt and Bob Mueller
  • 1995-winter-storm
    1995: Bob tossing to reporter Jason Whitley
  • Bob News Director
    1994-1996: Bob served as interim and full time News Director at News 2
  • Bob Mueller and Charlie Daniels
    Bob Mueller and Charlie Daniels
  • 1995: Bob and Lisa Patton launch Hometown Tour
    1995: Bob and Lisa Patton launch Hometown Tour
  • 1995 London nonstop flight
    1995: Bob in London with photojournalist Michael Dennis reporting on the first ever Nashville to London Non-Stop flight
  • 1996 Golf Tourney
    1996: Inaugural Bob Mueller MS Celebrity Scramble with Vince Gill
  • 1996: Bob with former reporter Melissa Penry at The Mini-Vinny
  • 1997-CHRISTMAS-CARD
    1997: News 2 Christmas card with John Dwyer, Davis Nolan, Anne Holt, Reed Galin and Bob
  • 1998 Second Harvest Reverse Parade
    1998: Second Harvest Food Bank’s Reverse Parade at Centennial Park. Davis Nolan, Bob, Victoria Hansen, Neil Orne and Anne Holt
  • 1999-vols championship
    1999: Vols play at Tempe, Arizona Sun Devil Stadium
  • 1999 Vols Championship
    1999: Barry Cross, Bob, Anne Holt and Todd Dunn cover UT playing in Tempe, Arizona as the Vols win the National Championship over Florida State
  • 1999: 3rd Annual Bob Mueller MS Celebrity Golf Scramble with Kix Brooks and Melissa Penry
  • 2000-TITANS-PRESEASON
    2000: News 2 Crew that covered Titans in Atlanta for Super Bowl XXXIV
  • 2000-SUPER-BOWL
    2000: Atlanta covering the Titans and Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV with co-anchor Brette Lea and photojournalist Dirk Mooth
  • 2000-nfl-fan-experience
    2000: The NFL Super Bowl Fan Experience in Atlanta
  • 2000-RNC
    2000: Bob covering the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia
  • al-gore-2000
    2000: This picture was taken when Bob interviewed Al Gore a week before the 2000 Election
  • 2002-911-remembrance
    2002: Bob reporting from the bombed Kandahar Afghanistan airport terminal 5 months after the 9/11 terror attacks
  • 2002: Week 2 coverage of the early days of the war on terror traveling with the 101st Airborne 5 months after 9/11
  • 2002-bob-and-photog
    2002: Covering the war in Kandahar, Afghanistan
  • 2002: Live report from bombed out Kandahar airport
  • 2003 Titans Playoffs San Francisco
    2003: San Francisco with photojournalist Michael Dennis covering the Titans -Raiders playoff game. Titans lost 41-24 Michael Dennis covering the Titans and Raiders playoff game
  • 2003: Reporting from San Francisco. Alcatraz in the background
  • 2003: covering President George W. Bush visiting the 101st Airborne at Ft. Campbell, KY
  • 2003: Bob, Demetria Kalodimos and Vince Gill at Bob’s golf tournament benefiting The Multiple Sclerosis Society
  • 2007-emmy
    2007: Lisa Patton, Bob and Anne celebrating an Emmy win for coverage of the Gallatin Tornado
  • 2010: Bob, Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, Anne Holt celebrating Emmy win for 2010 flood coverage
  • 2012: Governor Bob Haslam and Bob at the opening of I-840
  • 2012-stuff-the-bus
    2012: Stuff the Bus event for Metro schools – Heather Jensen, Bob, Anne
  • 2012: Hands on Nashville Day. Bob and Chris Bundgaard cleaning at Buena Vista School
    2012: Hands on Nashville Day. Bob and Chris Bundgaard cleaning at Buena Vista School
  • 2012: Bob and Anne getting "show ready" in the makeup room
    2012: Bob and Anne getting “show ready” in the makeup room
  • 2014-cma
    2014: Bob interviewing Luke Bryan on the Red Carpet of the CMA Award’s
  • 2015-behind-the-scenes
    2015: Behind the scenes look before Bob & Anne deliver the evening news
  • 2015: Bob interviewing Liz Garrigan by FaceTime from Paris after a terror attack at a theatre
  • 2016-smasshville
    2016: News 2 Representing at The NHL All Star Game in Smashville
  • 2016: Lisa Patton, Samantha Fisher and Bob gearing up for the nightly newscast
    2016: Lisa Patton, Samantha Fisher and Bob gearing up for the nightly newscast
  • 2016: Anne & Bob in Knoxville reporting on the passing of UT Legend Pat Summitt
    2016: Anne & Bob in Knoxville reporting on the passing of UT Legend Pat Summitt
  • 2016: Bob and photojournalist Boyd Sadler bringing live reports from the devastating Gatlinburg Wildfires
    2016: Bob and photojournalist Boyd Sadler bringing live reports from the devastating Gatlinburg Wildfires
  • 2016: Bob, Neil Orne and Dawn Davenport at the Nashville Christmas Parade
    2016: Bob, Neil Orne and Dawn Davenport at the Nashville Christmas Parade
  • Awarded the first Lifetime Moustache Achievement award by Southern Gentleman's BMC
    Awarded the first Lifetime Moustache Achievement award by Southern Gentleman’s BMC
  • 2016-dolly-parton
    2016: Bob meets Dolly Parton before the Smoky Mountains Rise telethon on News 2. The telethon benefited victims of the Gatlinburg Wildfires
  • 2016: Bob and Bruce Dobie Super Tuesday Results Special on News 2
    2016: Bob and Bruce Dobie Super Tuesday Results Special on News 2
  • 2016: Golfing with members of the National MS Society
    2016: Golfing with members of the National MS Society
  • 2017: Round 1 Predators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
    2017: Round 1 Predators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • 2017 Nashville Town Hall
    2017: A quick photo with Bob and guests for News 2’s first Nashville 2017 Town Hall Meeting
  • 2017-let-freedom-sing
    2017: Bob and Eric Egan smiling ahead of the Music City Let Freedom Sing July 4th Celebration
  • 2017 Eclipse Coverage
    2017: News 2’s Epic Eclipse Coverage with Jared Plushnick, Janet Ivey, Bob and Paige Hill
  • 2017: Nashville Christmas Parade
    2017: Nashville Christmas Parade
  • 2017: Michaels and Mueller on 104.7 The Zone
    2017: Michaels and Mueller on 104.7 The Zone
  • 2019: Bob and Neil Orne at Gaylord Links
    2019: Bob and Neil Orne at Gaylord Links
  • 2019: Bob guiding newsroom interns practicing for the Mayoral Debate
    2019: Bob guiding newsroom interns practicing for the Mayoral Debate
  • 2019 Bob and Scott Hamilton
    2019: Bob and skating legend Scott Hamilton
  • 2019: Bob interviews Fmr. President Jimmy Carter while the Carter Work Project progresses in the background
    2019: Bob interviews Fmr. President Jimmy Carter while the Carter Work Project progresses in the background
  • 2019 News 2 Gots Guts Team
    2019: Bob, Hayley Wielgus, Danielle Breezy and Erica Francis pose for a picture while the rain postpones the Chrohn’s and Colitis Walk
  • 2020: Bob prepares for another political conversation on “This Week with Bob Mueller”
  • 2020: Bob 2020: Bob shows off an empty newsroom as the station introduces social-distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 Pandemicshows off an empty newsroom as the COVID-19 pandemic sends co-workers home - someone has to man the phones
    2020: Bob shows off an empty newsroom as the station introduces social-distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • This Week with Bob Mueller
  • Bob Through the Years
    Bob head shots from 1980-2020 as he marks 40 years at News 2!
  • Bob Mueller scene cover_68123
    Bob Mueller’s mustache takes top pick in ‘You’re So Nashville If’ contest
  • Bob Mueller judges beard competition_334640
    Bob Mueller judges beard competition
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob with his family
  • Bob as a young football player
  • Bob Mueller plays hockey_441944
    Bob Mueller plays at charity hockey event
  • Bob Mueller plays hockey_441945
    Bob Mueller plays at charity hockey event

During this time, Bob’s reporting skills have earned him numerous honors and distinctions. He is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and a member of the Silver Circle. The list does not stop there. Check out more of his outstanding achievements here.

