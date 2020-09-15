Bob Mueller: Celebrating 40 years at News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Bob Mueller.

For four decades, Middle Tennesseans have invited Bob into their homes as they tune in to watch News 2 at night. His journalism career has spanned decades of countless newscasts, big breaking news and weather stories, community events, political debates and conventions, Titans playoffs, Predators playoffs and the list goes on. Bob Mueller co-anchors News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Additionally, he hosts the Sunday political show “This Week with Bob Mueller.” Now he has officially been with News 2 for 40 years – CONGRATS!

1982: Editing with long-time photographer Ken Wilson

1982: Covering George Jones dispute about weaving in traffic on I-65

1983: Bob, Nancy Mueller, Jessica Etz and John Seigenthaler Jr. recording “Stand by Your Man” and “One Day at a Time” in Gatlinburg

1984: First year anchoring with Anne Holt, reporter Jim Gilchrist on set

1985: Logging some hours in a Piper Warrior during a cross-country trip over Tennessee and Kentucky

1985: Pre-newscast discussion with long-time co-anchor Anne Holt

1986: Nashville billboard with Bob & Anne

Bob and Anne early anchoring days

Bob’s look in the late 1980’s… hasn’t changed too much

1987: Live location for Mayoral Election

1988: Davis Nolan, Anne Holt, Bob Mueller, Cyndee Benson and Steve Phillips

1988: New news set

1989: Food to Families Reverse Parade at Centennial Park benefiting The Second Harvest Food Bank

1990: Tokyo Imperial Palace in background. Rich Stone & Bob were Bridgestone bringing its Masterworks Art Exhibit to Tennessee while they renovated their Tokyo Museum

1992: Covering President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

1992: Covering President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

1992: Hometown Tour of Sam Davis House in Smyrna with the great Charlie Dunaway and the legend Bob Bomar

1992: Hometown Tour visits Ft. Campbell, Kentucky

Early 90’s: Playing in a golf tournament with WSIX morning king Gerry House, Mark Miller of Sawyer Bown and singer Mark Collie

1993: Hometown Tour visits Waverly

1994: First Lady of Nashville Andrea Conte

1994: News 2 promotion on bus benches with John Seigenthaler, Anne Holt and Bob Mueller

1995: Bob tossing to reporter Jason Whitley

1994-1996: Bob served as interim and full time News Director at News 2

Bob Mueller and Charlie Daniels

1995: Bob and Lisa Patton launch Hometown Tour

1995: Bob in London with photojournalist Michael Dennis reporting on the first ever Nashville to London Non-Stop flight

1996: Inaugural Bob Mueller MS Celebrity Scramble with Vince Gill

1996: Bob with former reporter Melissa Penry at The Mini-Vinny

1997: News 2 Christmas card with John Dwyer, Davis Nolan, Anne Holt, Reed Galin and Bob

1998: Second Harvest Food Bank’s Reverse Parade at Centennial Park. Davis Nolan, Bob, Victoria Hansen, Neil Orne and Anne Holt

1999: Vols play at Tempe, Arizona Sun Devil Stadium

1999: Barry Cross, Bob, Anne Holt and Todd Dunn cover UT playing in Tempe, Arizona as the Vols win the National Championship over Florida State

1999: 3rd Annual Bob Mueller MS Celebrity Golf Scramble with Kix Brooks and Melissa Penry

2000: News 2 Crew that covered Titans in Atlanta for Super Bowl XXXIV

2000: Atlanta covering the Titans and Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV with co-anchor Brette Lea and photojournalist Dirk Mooth

2000: The NFL Super Bowl Fan Experience in Atlanta

2000: Bob covering the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia

2000: This picture was taken when Bob interviewed Al Gore a week before the 2000 Election

2002: Bob reporting from the bombed Kandahar Afghanistan airport terminal 5 months after the 9/11 terror attacks

2002: Week 2 coverage of the early days of the war on terror traveling with the 101st Airborne 5 months after 9/11

2002: Covering the war in Kandahar, Afghanistan

2002: Live report from bombed out Kandahar airport

2003: San Francisco with photojournalist Michael Dennis covering the Titans -Raiders playoff game. Titans lost 41-24 Michael Dennis covering the Titans and Raiders playoff game

2003: Reporting from San Francisco. Alcatraz in the background

2003: covering President George W. Bush visiting the 101st Airborne at Ft. Campbell, KY

2003: Bob, Demetria Kalodimos and Vince Gill at Bob’s golf tournament benefiting The Multiple Sclerosis Society

2007: Lisa Patton, Bob and Anne celebrating an Emmy win for coverage of the Gallatin Tornado

2010: Bob, Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, Anne Holt celebrating Emmy win for 2010 flood coverage

2012: Governor Bob Haslam and Bob at the opening of I-840

2012: Stuff the Bus event for Metro schools – Heather Jensen, Bob, Anne

2012: Hands on Nashville Day. Bob and Chris Bundgaard cleaning at Buena Vista School

2012: Bob and Anne getting “show ready” in the makeup room

2014: Bob interviewing Luke Bryan on the Red Carpet of the CMA Award’s

2015: Behind the scenes look before Bob & Anne deliver the evening news

2015: Bob interviewing Liz Garrigan by FaceTime from Paris after a terror attack at a theatre

2016: News 2 Representing at The NHL All Star Game in Smashville

2016: Lisa Patton, Samantha Fisher and Bob gearing up for the nightly newscast

2016: Anne & Bob in Knoxville reporting on the passing of UT Legend Pat Summitt

2016: Bob and photojournalist Boyd Sadler bringing live reports from the devastating Gatlinburg Wildfires

2016: Bob, Neil Orne and Dawn Davenport at the Nashville Christmas Parade

Awarded the first Lifetime Moustache Achievement award by Southern Gentleman’s BMC

2016: Bob meets Dolly Parton before the Smoky Mountains Rise telethon on News 2. The telethon benefited victims of the Gatlinburg Wildfires

2016: Bob and Bruce Dobie Super Tuesday Results Special on News 2

2016: Golfing with members of the National MS Society

2017: Round 1 Predators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

2017: A quick photo with Bob and guests for News 2’s first Nashville 2017 Town Hall Meeting

2017: Bob and Eric Egan smiling ahead of the Music City Let Freedom Sing July 4th Celebration

2017: News 2’s Epic Eclipse Coverage with Jared Plushnick, Janet Ivey, Bob and Paige Hill

2017: Nashville Christmas Parade

2017: Michaels and Mueller on 104.7 The Zone

2019: Bob and Neil Orne at Gaylord Links

2019: Bob guiding newsroom interns practicing for the Mayoral Debate

2019: Bob and skating legend Scott Hamilton

2019: Bob interviews Fmr. President Jimmy Carter while the Carter Work Project progresses in the background

2019: Bob, Hayley Wielgus, Danielle Breezy and Erica Francis pose for a picture while the rain postpones the Chrohn’s and Colitis Walk

2020: Bob prepares for another political conversation on “This Week with Bob Mueller”

2020: Bob shows off an empty newsroom as the station introduces social-distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

This Week with Bob Mueller

Bob head shots from 1980-2020 as he marks 40 years at News 2!

Bob Mueller’s mustache takes top pick in ‘You’re So Nashville If’ contest

Bob Mueller judges beard competition



Bob with his family

Bob with his family

Bob with his family

Bob with his family

Bob with his family

Bob with his family

Bob as a young football player

Bob Mueller plays at charity hockey event

Bob Mueller plays at charity hockey event



During this time, Bob’s reporting skills have earned him numerous honors and distinctions. He is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and a member of the Silver Circle. The list does not stop there. Check out more of his outstanding achievements here.

