Bob Mueller: Celebrating 40 years at News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Bob Mueller.
For four decades, Middle Tennesseans have invited Bob into their homes as they tune in to watch News 2 at night. His journalism career has spanned decades of countless newscasts, big breaking news and weather stories, community events, political debates and conventions, Titans playoffs, Predators playoffs and the list goes on. Bob Mueller co-anchors News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Additionally, he hosts the Sunday political show “This Week with Bob Mueller.” Now he has officially been with News 2 for 40 years – CONGRATS!
During this time, Bob’s reporting skills have earned him numerous honors and distinctions. He is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and a member of the Silver Circle. The list does not stop there. Check out more of his outstanding achievements here.