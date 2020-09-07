Boaters in support of President Trump flock to East Tennessee for boat parade

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Boat parades in support for President Donald Trump are happening across the country, with two held in the Tri-Cities.

With the November elections around the corner, people across the country are showing their support for presidential candidates.

“I thought what better way for Labor Day weekend than to have a Trump Boat Parade,” said Caitlin Rader, who organized the parade on Watauga Lake.

The Facebook event page had over 300 people say they were going to the event with over 800 people saying they were interested.

“It’s a social event, a hang out,” said Brandon Gray who came out to support the president.

With near-perfect weather for the Labor Day weekend, many like Gray flocked to Watauga Lake for the boat parade.

Watauga Lake saw at least 200 boaters on Saturday for the Labor Day weekend, showing their support for President Donald Trump.

“We didn’t expect this big of a turnout,” said Rader.

Boaters were seen hanging flags and decorating their boats in red, white, and blue.

Many said they were looking forward to the November elections.

“We’re up here to support Trump,” said Gray, We’re gonna come up here, we’re gonna fly some flags, we’re going to cruise the lake, we’re gonna hang out, and we’re gonna get some stuff done for Trump 2020, baby.”

This wasn’t the only Donald Trump Boat Parade happening in the Tri-Cities, there was another parade on the South Holston Lake.

MORE: Donald J. Trump Boat Parade to kick off at South Holston at 3 p.m.

Both parades were inspired by other boat parades happening across the nation.

“It’s great,” said Mike Powers, another President Trump supporter who came out to Watauga for the event, “It’s happening all over the country, I just came back from California. Everywhere you go it’s happening everywhere.”

Boaters and others across the country are uniting for a common purpose.

“I love my president,” said Powers.