HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a missing boater’s body was recovered from the Tennessee River Wednesday morning.

Jeffery Dilworth was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum Jon boat below the Pickwick Dam when his boat was swamped with water, officials said.

The 56-year-old’s body was recovered around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Hardin County Fire Department assisted in the search.