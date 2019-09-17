Board member recommends no parole for woman involved in death of Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Tennessee Board of Parole recommended that parole be denied to the woman who dragged Metro Nashville Police Officer, Eric Mumaw into the river during a rescue.

The recommendation was made at a hearing, Tuesday.

Juli Glisson had already been convicted and tried in the death of Officer Mumaw. “I have a lot of regret about what happened that night,” she said.

On February 2nd, 2017, Officer Mumaw drowned while trying to save Glisson during a self-described suicide attempt.

“I was having suicidal thoughts and I decided to try and drive into the river,” Glisson recalled.

Glisson said she had a few beers before driving off a boat ramp in Madison, dragging Officer Mumaw into the Cumberland River.

Glisson accepted the charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication and was set to serve 30% of a twelve-year sentence, in prison.

On Tuesday, several of Mumaw’s family members spoke about why they believe parole for Glisson should be denied.

“His life is worth more than two years of incarceration,” said Mumaw’s mother, Esther Connell.

“If Eric was faced with that situation again, I know my son would do the same thing again; save Juli’s life,” said Connell.

President of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police, James Smallwood also attended the hearing.

“We certainly hope the rest of the board will agree with the decision and we believe they will,” said Smallwood.

“We don’t have any ill-will towards Ms. Glisson, but we don’t believe that she is rehabilitated to the point where she’s able to be back in society and not create a danger to the public,” he said.

The board will go over the recommendation and is expected to make a decision within the next couple of weeks.