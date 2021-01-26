BNA Vision: What’s complete, underway and ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, Nashville International Airport has been one of the fastest growing airports in North America, BNA boasts on their website.

News 2 learned Tuesday BNA passenger numbers for 2020 started with the busiest January and February on record, but then dropped quickly at the onsite of the pandemic.

However, despite the economic hardships, progress continued on schedule for BNA Vision, the airport’s $1.4 billion expansion and renovation program designed to meet the region’s projected air travel demand in the years ahead.

BNA Vision overview

“We are going to continue to prepare for, what once will again be, heavy traffic for Nashville, which everyone knows is an incredibly popular destination,” Kym Gerlock, the Director of Communications at Nashville International Airport said.

Gerlock says construction is going well and is on schedule. Surprisingly, the pandemic didn’t impact finances for the project since the funds were already in place.

“If you haven’t been to BNA in a while, you’re going to see cranes galore,” Gerlock said. “There’s one that’s actually 438 feet when standing upright and that’s constructing what’s going to be an impressive canopy roof over a new facility.”

Terminal exterior

A lot of work still needs to be done, but much of it was already accomplished.

BNA Vision and other milestones reached in 2020:

Opened the new Concourse D , adding six gates and a variety of customer amenities and which has also received prestigious LEED Sliver certification

, adding six gates and a variety of customer amenities and which has also received prestigious LEED Sliver certification Opened expanded ticket wings, each with a new security checkpoint

each with a new security checkpoint Opened a second, state-of-the art terminal garage and improved Valet Center

and improved Valet Center Announced a Hilton-branded on-airport hotel , scheduled to open in late 2023

, scheduled to open in late 2023 Began full reconstruction of one of four runways per FAA standards

per FAA standards Continued progress on the terminal lobby and international arrivals facility

and Awarded contract for terminal access roadways major improvement project

major improvement project Launched an updated website (flynashville.com)

(flynashville.com) Launched the BNA Shop , which offers BNA-branded merchandise

, which offers BNA-branded merchandise Announced 31 new airline routes

More is still to come, and should be completed by 2023, Gerlock says.



(Left) Plaza exterior (Right) Overview

TERMINAL GARAGE 1

Levels P1-P4: Complete and open

Levels P5 & P6 and Pedestrian Plaza: Under construction, opening in early 2023

TERMINAL APRON AND TAXILANE EXPANSION

Phase 1: Complete

Phase 2: To be completed in late 2023

ON-AIRPORT HOTEL, PLAZA AND TERMINAL GARAGE

Currently in design

Opening in late 2023

STATE-OF-THE-ART INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS FACILITY (IAF)

Early construction is underway

Opening in late 2023

TERMINAL LOBBY RENOVATION

Early construction is underway

To be completed in late 2023

DONELSON PIKE RELOCATION AND TERMINAL ACCESS ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS

Currently in design

Donelson Pike Relocation (TDOT): To be completed in late 2023

Terminal Access Roadway Improvements: To be completed in late 2024

By 2041, the population of the Greater Nashville Area is expected to surpass 2.5 million people. By 2023, BNA passenger traffic will grow to more than 23 million. The renovation and expansion plan is designed to get in front of this growth and to build a world-class airport for a world-class city.

No local tax dollars will be used, we’re told. Instead, funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, among other funds.



(Right) Garage C (Left) Terminal interior