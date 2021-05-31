BNA sees high volume of passengers for holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville International Airport says it’s starting to see the pace pick up as leisure travel begins to boom once again.

“It was way busier than I’ve seen. The flights were all packed so it was definitely different than what it’s been,” Traveler Kelly Cunniff said.

BNA Spokesperson Kym Gerlock said Friday 25,000 passengers went through departure security checkpoints, making Nashville the 18th busiest airport in the country. Sunday BNA checked in 23,000 passengers.

The holiday caused many travelers to get to the airport early in anticipation for the long lines and traffic.

“Two hours early so I’ve got enough time in case it is long,” traveler Ronnie Rivers said.

Rivers, visiting from Phoenix, said this was his first vacation on a plane since COVID-19 limited air travel.

“I wasn’t going to get on airplanes with COVID on airplanes. So it calmed down some so I was able to take a break and have a vacation,” Rivers said.

TSA reports Sunday 1,650,454 people were screened nationwide to fly. Those numbers are only expected to increase within the coming weeks as summer vacations pick up.

“I think for a while we’re going to see it like this definitely. I’m hoping that it clears up pretty soon so we can get back to some normal traveling,” Cunniff said.

TSA said the highest number of passengers since COVID-19 began was actually reached last Sunday, May 23, at 1.8 million people screened. On the same day in 2019, more than 2.5 million people were screened.

TSA recommends packing smart, getting to the airport early, and signing up for TSA PreCheck to avoid the lines.