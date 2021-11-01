BNA passenger charged after refusing to wear mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at Nashville International Airport Friday for reportedly refusing to wear a mask.

Officers were called to gate C-19 for reports of an unruly passenger. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman was denied boarding a Southwest Airlines flight for violating mask policies.

When officers arrived, they said they escorted her to the baggage office to pick up her luggage, and she began yelling and swearing. Officers said they warned her twice that she would go to jail if she continued to use loud obscene language in the concourse.

The woman was eventually let go to catch her next flight, but patrol units were called to another checkpoint after the same woman was seen yelling and refusing to wear a mask. She was arrested for disorderly conduct.