BNA addresses first coronavirus Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International International Airport provides an update to the announcement of the first case of the coronavirus in Tennessee.

According to reports, the 44-year-old man displayed no symptoms of the virus until several days after his arrival at BNA.

The President and CEO of BNA was appointed by Governor Bill Lee to the Coronavirus Task Force to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify and treat potential cases of COVID-19.

As an effort to help in the wake of the virus, BNA continues to implement a 24-hour / 365-day cleaning protocol that complies with CDC guidelines.

Restrooms are closed every two hours for cleaning and disinfecting of all touchpoints, using an EPA-approved cleaning agent with designated materials.

Hand sanitizers (62% alcohol) are located outside each restroom and the security checkpoint and are refilled every two hours.

Airline gate areas are cleaned after the last flight, as well as routinely throughout the day.

Ventilation systems are cleaned on a defined schedule.

Cleaning staff wears disposable medical gloves.

BNA’s cleaning contractor has implemented a nationwide training program that follows CDC guidelines. The newly developed training guide addresses proper cleaning procedures and the identification of travelers with flu-like symptoms.

A spokesperson with BNA also stated that all airlines have established protocols for employee practices, disease identification and cleaning of aircraft after each flight. These programs include an enhanced cleaning process if symptomatic passengers are identified during or immediately after a flight.

BNA remains in frequent contact with officials from the CDC and Metro and State Health Departments.