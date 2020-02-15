Blue Man Group show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— What do you get when you add up men covered in paint, with cool music and awesome drumming? The “Blue Man Group!”

The group doesn’t talk, but they have a unique way of communicating with the audience through movement and music.

“People can kind of make up whatever story they want as to what they’re seeing instead of us of telling them what’s going on,” said Adam Zuick, one of the Blue Men. “They get to kind of make their own story, which is a fun part of the show.”

There are two shows on Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and two more on Sunday, 1:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available, but going fast. See which seats are still open by clicking here.