Blount Memorial’s First recipient of Convalescent Plasma recovering, goes home

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The first patient to receive convalescent plasma at Blount Memorial Hospital as part of her treatment for COVID-19 is recovering and was able to go home.

Tonya Jones underwent the treatment on Friday, May 8. Eight days later doctors, nurses and other hospital staff saluted her on the way out of the building.

Jones said she had an inkling that “something was just not right.” She said she had an “off” feeling, coupled with pain in the chest area that radiated around her back, body aches, chilling and vomiting. She was diagnosed with COVID-19. She self quarantined in her home.

Everything was fine until one day she was sitting on the edge of her bed and she couldn’t stop vomitting.

“I had a hard time breathing,” Jones said. “My breath was short, not all the way gone, but I was having a really hard time breathing.”

Jones was directed to go to the emergency room at Blount Memorial Hospital. Three days after being admitted to the hospital, though, Jones’ condition worsened and she had to be moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

As doctors continued to monitor her, they identified her case as one that could benefit from convalescent plasma, as she was seriously ill.

“Plasma comes from a donor who has had COVID-19 and has recovered from the disease,” Dr. Andy Waller explained. “The plasma contains antibodies against the virus, thus assisting the patient’s immune system.

Jones remained in the intensive care unit for five days, but just four days after receiving the plasma, she was able to return to a more-standard patient room.

Jones, also known as “Ganna” to her three grandchildren, said in addition to the plasma and team of doctors who cared for her, her savior Jesus Christ also had his hands involved in her recovery. “I could have been gone,” she said, sitting in her hospital bed with her Bible in her hands as she did her Bible study. “I was saved before now, and I thank him every day.

Jones says she also hopes that others learn a few things from her battle with COVID-19 and that if they are ever diagnosed and are eligible to receive donated plasma, they should take it. “Go for it. Don’t even think about it,” she said. “What can you lose if you don’t try it?”