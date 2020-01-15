UPDATE: McGhee Tyson airbase on lockdown for suspicious activity

UPDATE (1 p.m.) — According to Deputy Director of Public Affairs Nick Atwood with the Tennessee National Guard, the security personnel are currently working with state and federal law enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on reports of suspicious activity.

All students, instructors and anyone at Training and Education Center at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been accounted for.

There are no reports of injuries and the situation is developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a situation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

According to the Public Information Officer Travers Hurst with the airbase, there is an active shooter event. The base is on active lockdown and local law enforcement is sweeping the area.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest as it becomes available.

Google Earth view of the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. (Google Earth)

