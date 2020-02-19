Blind Franklin County dog washes face everyday

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman in Franklin County said her dog Winston starts off the day by washing his face every morning.

Karen Barnes said she adopted Winston from a dog rescue in Franklin called “Dogs in Harmony.”

“My husband and I were just going to foster Winston until the rescue found him a forever home. Once we got him in our home, we realized that there was something just not right about him. He didn’t run and jump and play like our other pets. Several years later, we realized he probably always had vision problems and was probably in a lot of pain because of those vision problems,” Barnes said.

Barnes said Winston is blind and is especially thorough at washing his face on rainy days. She said he had a rough beginning, but always has a zest for life. She said Winston will also wash his face at night when he hears Barnes going through her nightly routine.

Barnes said before Winston lost his eye, he was featured in a magazine called “Nashville Top Dogs.” He also participated in a photo shoot at a local dog fair to raise money for animal shelters for several years.

Now, Barnes said Winston has congestive heart failure and is on quite a bit of medicine.