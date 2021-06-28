Blackburn calls for CDC to drop mask mandate on planes, public transportation for fully vaccinated individuals

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. But the CDC says everyone _ vaccinated or unvaccinated _ should continue to wear a mask in certain places. Masks are still required on public transportation _ buses, trains and planes _ and in other settings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Senator Marsha Blackburn is one of six GOP Senate members calling for the CDC to end the mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals using public transportation.

The resolution calls for the CDC to update its guidance for mask wearing in confined spaces. The Republican senators requested the mandate be lifted on public transportation throughout the United States, including airports, commercial airplanes, busses, and rail systems.

“Joe Biden has lectured Americans to ‘follow the science.’ It’s clear that this rhetoric was just another way for the radical left and big government to control Americans. Experts have been clear for months — if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end these absurd political charades and start following the science,” Senator Blackburn said in a statement.

In addition to Blackburn, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) along with Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced a resolution.

The resolution reads in part:

“Whereas extending this mask guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to travel on public transportation networks throughout the United States, including through commercial aviation, without the need to wear a mask would be instrumental in helping the economic recovery of the United States by boosting travel and benefitting the travel and tourism industries without sacrificing public health.”

On June 10, the CDC amended its face mask order to allow people to remove their masks while in outdoor areas of conveyances. The agency still requires people to wear masks while indoors at a transportation hub, including those who are fully vaccinated.