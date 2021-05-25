Black bear spotted on Kentucky farm

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A bear was caught on camera running across a Barren County, Kentucky farm in broad daylight.

Josh Komar said he was shocked to see the creature Sunday afternoon at his farm.

The bear was about 100 yards away from him when he grabbed his phone to shoot the video as it was running away.

“I’ve never seen a bear in the wild period. I’ve been to the Smokies. You know, they say you’re gonna see a bear if you go down there and I never seen one and now to see one on the back of the farm,” said Komar.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they also had a bear sighting report last Thursday from someone else in the same area.

Black bears are protected in Kentucky. Officials said they are naturally fearful of people and you should never approach one.