(CNN) — Summer heat can be a bear, even if you are a bear. So this bear tried to beat the heat in Fort Valley, Virginia by getting in a kiddie pool!

Regina Keller says this huge black bear wandered into her backyard a few days ago. It dipped a paw into the pool and then laid down for a cool nap.

According to Keller, it dozed off for about an hour and then was woken up by the sound of her grandkids and their dogs. The bear left after that.