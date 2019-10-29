Black bear caught on camera in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Images captured on a trail camera in the Dickerson Pike area came as quite a surprise for Justin Daye.

The outdoorsman says a check of images on Sunday revealed photos of a black bear in the area of Dickerson Pike and Hunters Lane.

(Photo: Justin Daye)

Daye says he has reported the sighting to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The state’s black bear population thrives in East Tennessee, but the TWRA says on its web site that numbers are growing and re-colonization of former range continues.

Last year, a bear was spotted in Davidson County for the first time in more than 100 years. It was caught on a trail camera in Joelton, not far from Whites Creek Pike.

(Photo: Justin Daye)

The TWRA says on its web site that “black bears are normally very elusive and shy animal and unless they have become accustomed to human food sources, they tend to avoid people. Bears are very curious animals, however, and this should not be mistaken for aggression. Prevent any conflicts by treating bears with respect as they are wild animals whose behaviors can be unpredictable.”

The TWRA has an online form to report bear sightings. Click here to share information.