Birthday party held for children missing from 2012 Bedford County house fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel held an event remembering her children’s birthday nearly nine years after their disappearance.

On the night of September 23, 2012, 7-year-old Gage Daniel and 9-year-old Chloie Leverette were living with their grandparents in Bedford County when a fire broke out at the home. The remains of both grandparents, a dog, and even the remains of a small pet bird were found, but, there were no signs of Gage or Chloie.

On Sunday, their mother Cheryl Daniel held a balloon release to celebrate the children’s birthdays at the Agricultural Center in Shelbyville. Chloie would have turned 16 and Gage would have turned 18.

An Amber Alert remains active for Chloie and Gage. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1800-TBI-FIND.