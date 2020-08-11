Bird scooter operations temporarily suspended in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said the company that operates Bird scooters has failed to comply with the curfew. As a result, Bird’s operations have been suspended for at least one week.

Our crews captured video of scooters left in the middle of Riverside Drive from over the weekend. Memphis police officers were forced to pick them up when the road opened back up Monday morning.

The city says Bird must remove its scooters from streets and other public areas by noon Tuesday. After the one-week period, the city will permit Bird to resume operations but they must meet certain criteria to stay in business here.

