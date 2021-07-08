Bird native to Florida Everglades spotted in Middle Tennessee

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bird native to the Florida Everglades has been located in Little Goose Creek in Trousdale County.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that deputies patrolling the area of Highway 141 North photographed the bird, identified as a Roseate Spoonbill.

Roseate Spoonbill (Courtesy: Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office)

“It is unknown why this bird is so far north, maybe Tropical Storm Elsa,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

A Roseate Spoonbill is a pale pink, medium-sized waterbird with a long bill that is flattened into a spoon at the end.