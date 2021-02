MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bird caused thousands to be without power in Murfreesboro Sunday morning.

Middle Tennessee Electric says about 8,800 meters were out near Murfreesboro. Crews worked to restore the power at one of the substations and were able to successfully do so about an hour after reporting the outage.

MTE officials told News 2 a bird flew into the substation, causing the outage.

No other information was immediately released.