Billy Ray Cyrus set to perform at Titans vs. Chiefs game Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)-Billy Ray Cyrus will perform his song Some Gave All with veteran and active duty service member group at the Titans vs. Chiefs game Sunday.
Cyrus announced the performance via Twitter:
Tomorrow I’ll be performing #SomeGaveAll with @VoicesofService for the Titans #SaluteToService at Halftime. It’s gonna be a special day! @Titans @Chiefs #KCvsTEN pic.twitter.com/Dx0S4fFNFZ— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) November 9, 2019
The performance will honor veterans and active-duty members.