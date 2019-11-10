Titans sponsor

Billy Ray Cyrus set to perform at Titans vs. Chiefs game Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)-Billy Ray Cyrus will perform his song Some Gave All with veteran and active duty service member group at the Titans vs. Chiefs game Sunday.

Cyrus announced the performance via Twitter:

The performance will honor veterans and active-duty members.

