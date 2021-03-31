Bill to ban government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Should you be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination? That’s the question lawmakers are debating.

It’s a conversation happening around the world and Tennessee is now advancing a bill that would restrict governmental entities from requiring a coronavirus shot.

“We’re not here to argue whether or not vaccines are good or bad we’re not here to argue the science behind COVID, we’re simply saying we are against a government mandate to a medical treatment especially without a religious exemption,” said Gary Humble, organizer of the rally.

Currently, there is not a requirement for COVID-19 shots to be taken in Tennessee.

The approved U.S. vaccines have shown the doses are effective against severe illness and death.

The amended bill passed the Senate Health and Welfare committee by a party line vote 8-1.