Bigamy suspect arrested police search for additional victims

LA VERGNE, Tenn.(WKRN) – La Vergne officers are looking for anyone who may have been victimized by a bigamy suspect who was arrested recently in La Vergne.

Theodore R. Pointer III was arrested on December 10th and is charged with bigamy and identity theft. He is currently going by the name of Noah R. Lyles and has also used the name Noah R. Muhammad III as recently as 2018.

As the investigation continues detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect to come forward.

He is thought to have multiple wives, ex-wives, and fiancées.

Please contact Detective Steve Crotts at (615) 287-8747 or email scrotts@lavergnetn.gov if you have any information that may help.