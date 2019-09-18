Big deals served up to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Wednesday is yet another unofficial holiday as Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. The day is a chance for cheeseburger lovers alike to celebrate the American classic.

There are a lot of great places to grab a burger in Middle Tennessee.

News 2 went to check out Gabby’s Burgers and Fries on Humphrey’s Street in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

At Gabby’s you can customize your burger whichever way you like it but they also have a secret menu with several Nashville stars having creations named after them.

September’s special is the Mariota burger, named for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

“We marinate it in pineapple, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, brown sugar. We put all that in a pot, let it come almost to a boil, marinate it for two days, put it on a charbroiler so all that stuff comes together and carmelizes. Then throw some bacon on top, because you know we love bacon, bacon on top, pepperjack cheese, I prefer cheddar, and you can’t go wrong with a grilled bun. Yeah, the Mariota is the way to go. It would probably give Mariota some better luck if he’d come on in and get one!” explained manager Margaret Rogers.

Here is a list of restaurants celebrating the day with deals:

Applebee’s : Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.

: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99. Burger King : Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.

: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person. McDonald’s : While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions.

: While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions. Red Robin : Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations.

: Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations. Wendy’s: Coupon’s in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, a free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

According to GrubHub, the top ranked toppings for burgers are pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and bacon.

Where is your favorite place to grab a burger? Lettuce know on our Facebook page!