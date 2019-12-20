Big crowds expected as last-minute shopping gets underway in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are still looking to check some items off of your Christmas list, be prepared to deal with large crowds. Several stores and malls across Middle Tennessee are preparing for what could be the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Many stores have expanded their hours, including Kohl’s, which will be open 24/7 through Christmas Eve. Opry Mills is expanding their hours to accommodate shoppers.

“I would say come with a plan and early,” said Paula Hankins, Director of Marketing and Business for Opry Mills. “Take advantage of valet, our complimentary golf cart shuttles and lots of other amenities.”

The National Retail Federation says 147 million people plan to shop on Saturday during extended hours. That’s up from last year’s number, 134 million.

Many shoppers in the area say they were stressed, while others were happy to score a bargain.

“I’m Christmas shopping for my daughter and got 70% off this purse. I didn’t expect that, so I am pretty happy,” said Trey Mansfield.

