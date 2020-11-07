Biden, Trump supporters gather near Texas Capitol after election is called

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mere hours after the news of president-elect Joe Biden’s historic win in the 2020 Presidential Election, Austonians of both parties gathered at the Texas Capitol in downtown Austin to celebrate or protest.

The demonstrations began on Saturday morning after Biden was announced as the winner of the state of Pennsylvania, clinching his win of the White House and defeating Pres. Donald Trump.

In addition to the current demonstrations downtown, a “Dance for Democracy” celebration event is scheduled to be held at Pan Am Park at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Congress Ave in Austin is packed with cars honking & waving flags @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/1QaTkp8SU1 — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) November 7, 2020

