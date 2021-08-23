Biden ‘ready’ to send federal help to Tennesseans impacted by deadly flooding in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The federal government is in discussion with Tennessee’s state leaders to help the victims of this weekend’s deadly flooding in Humphreys County.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life due to this flash flood,” said President Joe Biden during a press conference Sunday. “I know we have reached out to the community and we are ready to offer them support.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said state leaders were in contact with the Biden administration to get federal assistance.

“The Biden administration has reached out to us as President Biden has expressed interest in helping,” the Republican governor said. “We will be putting together a request for a federal assistance declaration of emergency.”

Lee added that the federal request for assistance will happen after initial damage assessments were done within the next day or so. He toured parts of Humphreys County Sunday along with United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn.

“The volunteer spirit is indeed alive and well, and they have shown up today,” Blackburn stated. “Volunteers from all across the state coming to help with the search, coming to help people to salvage what they can from homes that were completely moved off of their foundations. And I had a conversation with Secretary Mayorkas from Homeland Security. They are waiting and ready to respond.”

Hagerty said they would do all they can to get grant money to Tennessee as quickly as possible.

“What we saw today was devastation at a level that is absolutely heartbreaking,” Hagerty stated. “I think we as Tennesseans can do more by making contributions to reputable organizations and to churches who will be in a position to make a real difference. We toured an elementary school today—that school has been devastated. I couldn’t believe the amount of damage that occurred. These kids are going to need supplies, they’re going to need care, and they’re going to need your prayers. I’d like to say this: Senator Blackburn and I are going to do everything that we can to support Governor Lee, to make certain that the grants that are coming this way happen as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. We’ll be doing everything that we possibly can to make certain that Tennessee is taken care of.”