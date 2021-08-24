Biden approves disaster declaration after deadly flooding in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration to assist Tennesseans after catastrophic flooding that killed at least 21 people in Humphreys County over the weekend.

The president’s declaration Monday makes federal funding available to people in Humphreys County affected by the storms and flooding, which caused extensive damage on Aug. 21.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Humphreys County.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Wednesday by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.