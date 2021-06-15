Bible survives devastating fire in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bible survived a devastating fire in Chester County, Tennessee.

Chester County fire officials told News 2 they were alerted to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Maple Lane.

They said the home is a total loss and no one was injured. During the overhaul process, crews discovered a bible.

Firefighter Kishia Harris took a photo of the bible and handed it to the family. She said they were blown away.

In a Facebook post Harris said, “I have no idea how this thing survived the water we dumped in that house let alone the fire that destroyed everything else. I stood there hot, drenched in sweat and it gave me chills.”

Harris went on to say, “I choose to believe that it made it through that fire to serve as far deeper meaning for them than I can understand.”

No other information was immediately released.