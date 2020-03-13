1  of  21
Closings
Betty White confirms she is ‘fine’ amid coronavirus outbreak

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(WJW) — 98-year-old Betty White is doing well amongst the coronavirus outbreak, according to TODAY.

Concern over White’s safety arose on Twitter Wednesday night after Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted the virus.

White’s fans were concerned for her health, especially since people over the age of 60 and anyone with serious medical conditions are most at risk for the virus.

However, one of White’s representatives confirmed to TODAY on Thursday that “Betty is fine.”

Currently, there are nearly 126,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally. U.S. cases have ballooned this week, nearly tripling since Monday at more than 1,300. 

60,000 people who have contracted the disease have recovered.

