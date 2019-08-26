Better Business Bureau warns of ‘sextortion scam’

QUINCY, IL. (CNN/KHQA) – The Better Business Bureau is warning about an email scam which you could fall victim to. It’s called “sextortion” and it works like this:

The scammer will send you an email claiming to have images or videos of you watching pornography or engaging in other compromising activities.

Often times, the scammer will claim to have activated your webcam without your knowledge. The email may also contain personal information about your contacts using information stolen in major security breaches.

The scammer will generally demand payment in exchange for not sending embarrassing images of you to friends, families or employers.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the threat is almost always an empty one and the scammer has no such images.

If you receive an email like this, you can report it to the FBI and on the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker website.