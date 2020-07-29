Best Buy to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day following other major retailers

(WFLA) – Best Buy announced Tuesday that it will close its stores Thanksgiving Day as it continues to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on the company’s website, Best Buy said :

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected. And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

Best Buy plans to offer more convenient pickup options at stores and teased at offering deals earlier than ever as the holidays near.

The news comes as Target and Walmart both announced similar policies.