Benton County Schools to dismiss early Tuesday for funeral

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Benton County school district will dismiss early Tuesday so mourners can attend the funeral for the Director of Schools’ daughter.

Benton County Schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m., so well-wishers can attend the funeral of Ashley Florence.

Ashley is the daughter of Director Mark Florence passed away Saturday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.