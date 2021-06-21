Benton County designated as ‘StormReady’ by the National Weather Service

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service recognized Benton County, Tenn. as being “StormReady.”
Gary Woodall from the National Weather Service in Memphis presented County Mayor Brett Lashlee and many local National Weather Service trained storm spotters with a plaque officially confirming this designation.
For a county, business, building, or organization to be designated “StormReady” they must have provided emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations. To be officially StormReady, a community must:
- Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center
- Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public
- Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally
- Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars
- Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
Congratulations Benton County!