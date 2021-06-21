Benton County designated as ‘StormReady’ by the National Weather Service

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service recognized Benton County, Tenn. as being “StormReady.”

Gary Woodall from the National Weather Service in Memphis presented County Mayor Brett Lashlee and many local National Weather Service trained storm spotters with a plaque officially confirming this designation.

Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee (left) and Gary Woodall (right) from the Memphis office of the National Weather Service.

Photo Courtesy of Bobby Melton and WRJB/WFWL radio

National Weather Service trained Storm Spotters

Photo Courtesy of Bobby Melton and WRJB/WFWL radio

For a county, business, building, or organization to be designated “StormReady” they must have provided emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations. To be officially StormReady, a community must:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public

Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally

Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

Congratulations Benton County!