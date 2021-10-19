Benton County couple arrested in connection with son’s murder, attempted murder of TBI Agents

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Benton County couple is in custody and has been indicted in connection with the 2020 death of their son. They also face new charges following their arrest Tuesday.

The original charges stem from the murder of Alan Grinnell last year. He was found dead at a home in the 100 block of New Hope Road in Big Sandy.

Throughout the investigation, agents determined the victim’s father, Jay Grinnell, to be responsible for his son’s murder.

On Monday, Jay Grinnell was charged with one count of second-degree murder, while his wife, Kathleen Grinnell, was charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact.

On Tuesday afternoon, two agents went to the Grinnell home in the 100 block of New Hope Road in an attempt to arrest the couple. Upon arriving, agents say Jay Grinnell refused to comply and attempted to run them over in his pickup truck.

The man then barricaded himself and his wife inside their home.

Later on, authorities were able to defuse the situation and take the couple into custody.

Kathleen is now facing one new count of resisting arrest, while Jay is facing a count of resisting arrest and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

They are both being held in the Benton County Jail.