Belmont University unveils new $180 million performing arts center

The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts officially opened today at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, September 14, 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Unveiled on Tuesday, Belmont University’s new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts is designed with a vision to be the best performance venue on any college campus in the world.

The four story, 1,700 seat facility will play host to major concerts, plays, operas, dance, musical theatre and other performances while also supplying Belmont’s nationally renowned arts students with a unique learning and performing environment.

The entire facility has been acoustically designed to provide an optimal listening experience to all audiences.

The Fisher Center is named in honor of recently retired Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher and his wife Judy.

In addition, the area in front of the building will be called Dickens Plaza to honor the contributions of former Board of Trustees Chairman Marty Dickens and his wife Betty.